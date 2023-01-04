 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Political theatre

  • Updated
  • 0

The Republican majority’s struggle to elect a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives this week is an embarrassment that could have been avoided had the party used the two months since winning the House majority in November to line up behind a potential speaker as the heir apparent.

Regardless of what one might think of struggling hopeful Kevin McCarthy, the mere circumstance that he is opposed by the party’s extremist fringe representatives like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert should rally enough support to see him through.

However, McCarthy failed to succeed in three ballots on Tuesday, marking the first time in 100 years that the vote for House speaker has gone to more than one ballot. His shortfall continued Wednesday with three more failed ballots, leaving the ordinarily dysfunctional House non-functioning, unable to adopt rules or even swear in new members.

People are also reading…

Support for McCarthy has waned. In his quest for 218 votes, the sixth ballot left him with 201; 20 party extremists back Byron Donalds, a south Florida representative first elected in 2020, and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries garnered the votes of all 212 votes Democratic House members. The House adjourned in late afternoon, to return later in the evening to continue balloting.

In a distasteful corollary, Alabama’s own U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a member of the House Steering Committee, which recommends committee chairs, announced he would oppose the nomination of anyone who opposed McCarthy. Such overt coercion tactics should be beneath a sitting member of Congress; however, they don’t call Washington “the swamp” for nothing. Rogers began walking back his threat on Wednesday.

The House cannot proceed to conduct the business of the people until a speaker is seated. Meanwhile, the regrettable sideshow of McCarthy’s humiliating quest provides a bit of entertainment for political enthusiasts.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free Mary and Beverly

Free Mary and Beverly

It might have been an episode from the Andy Griffith Show. Two women are arrested and hauled into court, accused on questionable charges becau…

New year, new plan

New year, new plan

As we move into 2023, many will view the coming months with trepidation. The last several years have delivered the unexpected: a nagging and e…

Turn off the tap

Turn off the tap

Last week, utility companies across Alabama issued advisories to help residents prepare for exceptionally low temperatures, particularly with …

Church split

Church split

The late 1980s-early 1990s saw a shift in Alabama’s political scene; many politicians who had been staunch Democrats throughout their politica…

Outside review needed

Outside review needed

It took not one, not two, but three botched execution attempts for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to say “enough.” Prison officials failed in their att…

Windfall

Windfall

Historically, Alabama lawmakers have viewed windfalls as found money, taking unexpected revenue – usually federal dollars – and spending it in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert