Political theatre

The Republican majority’s struggle to elect a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives this week is an embarrassment that could have been avoided had the party used the two months since winning the House majority in November to line up behind a potential speaker as the heir apparent.

Regardless of what one might think of struggling hopeful Kevin McCarthy, the mere circumstance that he is opposed by the party’s extremist fringe representatives like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert should rally enough support to see him through.

However, McCarthy failed to succeed in three ballots on Tuesday, marking the first time in 100 years that the vote for House speaker has gone to more than one ballot. His shortfall continued Wednesday with three more failed ballots, leaving the ordinarily dysfunctional House non-functioning, unable to adopt rules or even swear in new members.

Support for McCarthy has waned. In his quest for 218 votes, the sixth ballot left him with 201; 20 party extremists back Byron Donalds, a south Florida representative first elected in 2020, and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries garnered the votes of all 212 votes Democratic House members. The House adjourned in late afternoon, to return later in the evening to continue balloting.

In a distasteful corollary, Alabama’s own U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a member of the House Steering Committee, which recommends committee chairs, announced he would oppose the nomination of anyone who opposed McCarthy. Such overt coercion tactics should be beneath a sitting member of Congress; however, they don’t call Washington “the swamp” for nothing. Rogers began walking back his threat on Wednesday.

The House cannot proceed to conduct the business of the people until a speaker is seated. Meanwhile, the regrettable sideshow of McCarthy’s humiliating quest provides a bit of entertainment for political enthusiasts.