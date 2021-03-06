 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Politics and public health are a bad mix
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Politics and public health are a bad mix

{{featured_button_text}}

In the future, when history looks back upon the era of COVID-19’s ravaging of America, the cold light of objectivity will likely reveal that our inability to separate health policy from the entanglements of rancorous political divisions contributed to the struggle to adequately address the spread of the coronavirus.

The United States is home to some of the world’s brightest minds, many of which are applied in the fields of medicine and public health. The American public puts its welfare in the hands of these physicians and scientists whose only goals should be ensuring the health and well-being of the public by identifying, preventing, treating, and, ultimately, eradicating disease.

Inserting politics in such an initiative invites problems.

We’ve seen different factions at play. Some would have everything shut down, restricting people to their homes in an effort to arrest the spread of coronavirus. To do so would decimate the economy; already many small businesses have been crippled or shuttered by the drastic fall-off in business.

Others refuse to acknowledge the existence of the threat. They refuse to follow social distancing protocols or wear face masks, and many claim the whole crisis is a hoax.

There will always be naysayers. There are still those who believe AIDS is simply divine retribution for sinful lifestyles, and people who believe the astronauts on the moon was a ruse played out on a hidden soundstage somewhere.

However, common sense should dictate that every challenge is met by the best qualified minds available. That logic seems lost on Alabama lawmakers.

Last week, the state Senate Health Committee advanced a bill that would eliminate a practice of having a state public health committee select the state health officer. Instead, the bill would have the position filled by political appointment.

That’s a terrible idea. And to their credit, two lawmakers on the committee, physicians by profession, raise objections.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jim McClendon argued that the state health officer is selected by “a private club,” and that the officer has no accountability to the executive or legislative branches.

Public health decisions should not be influenced by politics. McClendon’s bill should be soundly defeated or, better yet, left to die from inaction.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extend the order
Editorial

Extend the order

For most of the last year, Alabama has been under a 12-page executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey, urging residents to stay home, eschew gatherin…

Ballot blues
Editorial

Ballot blues

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are considering a two-pronged bill addressing ballots in Alabama.

Bravo, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Bravo, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is sure to draw heat from many Alabamians who are ready to toss their masks aside and get back to normal, as well as mem…

Tornado watch
Editorial

Tornado watch

Alabama is at the peak of tornado season, a time many residents find difficult to forget. In Enterprise, residents took time this week to reme…

The bail question
Editorial

The bail question

  • Updated

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty wasn’t conceived by the Founding Fathers and debuted in the U.S. Constitution. Its lineage ca…

Flag on the play
Editorial

Flag on the play

  • Updated

If we are truly a nation of laws, there should be no brouhaha in Florida over Gov. Ron DeSantis’s order to lower flags to half-staff to honor …

A slippery slope
Editorial

A slippery slope

The Judiciary Committee of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill sponsored by first-term lawmake…

A sticky wicket
Editorial

A sticky wicket

Expect a battle in the Alabama Legislature over a piece of legislation that, on the surface, looks like a no-brainer.

Sticky semantics
Editorial

Sticky semantics

It looks more and more like former Dothan School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ legal maneuvering to claim wrongful termination after her app…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert