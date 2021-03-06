Politics and public health are a bad mix

In the future, when history looks back upon the era of COVID-19’s ravaging of America, the cold light of objectivity will likely reveal that our inability to separate health policy from the entanglements of rancorous political divisions contributed to the struggle to adequately address the spread of the coronavirus.

The United States is home to some of the world’s brightest minds, many of which are applied in the fields of medicine and public health. The American public puts its welfare in the hands of these physicians and scientists whose only goals should be ensuring the health and well-being of the public by identifying, preventing, treating, and, ultimately, eradicating disease.

Inserting politics in such an initiative invites problems.

We’ve seen different factions at play. Some would have everything shut down, restricting people to their homes in an effort to arrest the spread of coronavirus. To do so would decimate the economy; already many small businesses have been crippled or shuttered by the drastic fall-off in business.

Others refuse to acknowledge the existence of the threat. They refuse to follow social distancing protocols or wear face masks, and many claim the whole crisis is a hoax.