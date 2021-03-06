Politics and public health are a bad mix

In the future, when history looks back upon the era of COVID-19’s ravaging of America, the cold light of objectivity will likely reveal that our inability to separate health policy from the entanglements of rancorous political divisions contributed to the struggle to adequately address the spread of the coronavirus.
The United States is home to some of the world’s brightest minds, many of which are applied in the fields of medicine and public health. The American public puts its welfare in the hands of these physicians and scientists whose only goals should be ensuring the health and well-being of the public by identifying, preventing, treating, and, ultimately, eradicating disease.
Inserting politics in such an initiative invites problems.
We’ve seen different factions at play. Some would have everything shut down, restricting people to their homes in an effort to arrest the spread of coronavirus. To do so would decimate the economy; already many small businesses have been crippled or shuttered by the drastic fall-off in business.
Others refuse to acknowledge the existence of the threat. They refuse to follow social distancing protocols or wear face masks, and many claim the whole crisis is a hoax.
There will always be naysayers. There are still those who believe AIDS is simply divine retribution for sinful lifestyles, and people who believe the astronauts on the moon was a ruse played out on a hidden soundstage somewhere.
However, common sense should dictate that every challenge is met by the best qualified minds available. That logic seems lost on Alabama lawmakers.
Last week, the state Senate Health Committee advanced a bill that would eliminate a practice of having a state public health committee select the state health officer. Instead, the bill would have the position filled by political appointment.
That’s a terrible idea. And to their credit, two lawmakers on the committee, physicians by profession, raise objections.
Bill sponsor Sen. Jim McClendon argued that the state health officer is selected by “a private club,” and that the officer has no accountability to the executive or legislative branches.
Public health decisions should not be influenced by politics. McClendon’s bill should be soundly defeated or, better yet, left to die from inaction.