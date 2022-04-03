 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Posturing

  • 0

Alabama lawmakers seem determined to pass legislation with no practical purpose simply for the sake of appearance and to pander to a segment of its constituency.

Critical Race Theory is one such bugaboo. It’s not taught in public primary or secondary schools, and rarely comes up in higher education except in graduate level classes in particular fields. However, legislation to ban it has been filed in states across the nation, and the Alabama Board of Education enacted a prohibition about it. Now it’s simply a talking point in political campaigns. Last week, the state Senate overwhelmingly passed a measure that would prohibit law officers in the state from enforcing any federal directive “which limits or restricts the ownership, use, or possession of firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories by law-abiding residents of the state.”

The measure has been sent to the House of Representatives for consideration, and the legislative session ends in four days. It’s likely to die when the clock runs out, and Alabama taxpayers should be relieved. While there’s little chance that the federal government is going to come for our guns, it’s all but guaranteed that this almost certainly unconstitutional legislation, if passed, would be quickly challenged in lengthy, expensive litigation bankrolled by taxpayers.

People are also reading…

Alabama has a great many challenges that the state legislature never seems to get around to addressing. It’s time lawmakers turn their attention to problem solving instead of partisan posturing.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School-yard theatre

School-yard theatre

It’s a fair deduction to conclude that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has aspirations well beyond his role as Alabama’s attorney gene…

Shirley’s law

Shirley’s law

In today’s edition, readers will find a short news item about a man charged with robbery after showing up at his mother’s home and threatening…

Reasonable outcome

Reasonable outcome

It will take the conclusion of an investigation – and likely litigation – to determine whether Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies erred in fatal…

End food tax

End food tax

Alabama Arise, a state nonprofit advocating for Alabama’s poor, revived a decades-long effort to roll back sales taxes on groceries this week.…

Solving imaginary problems

Solving imaginary problems

Alabama’s got at least 99 problems, but a U.S. president attempting to take away Alabamians’ guns isn’t one of them.

Coleman's raw deal

Coleman's raw deal

Jeff Coleman is getting shafted, but at least he’s in good company. The voters of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional Districts are being rooked, too.

Greenhorn politics

Greenhorn politics

If Alabama residents watching the national news hear a well-spoken member of congress from some other state speaking intelligently and eloquen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert