Prison train has left the station

It’s difficult to criticize Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her decisiveness in addressing long-overdue problems in the state’s corrections system. After years of overcrowding and understaffing with little to no action from the state legislature, Ivey took the initiative to find a way to get new facilities in our state, and last month signed a 30-year lease agreement for new, privately built prison facilities.

The new facilities won’t be a panacea for the embattled Department of Corrections, but it’s a step in the right direction, particularly considering that the state is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice over conditions in the prisons.

Lawmakers have long been aware of the problems; they’ve heard constantly from prison officials, and have had numerous warnings from the federal government. The most recent response has been a request to the courts to dismiss the federal suit.

It doesn’t appear that Ivey overstepped her authority in signing the lease agreements. However, the ability of one person to commit the taxpayers of Alabama to a 30-year lease with an estimated cost of $3 billion gives us pause.