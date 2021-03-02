 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prison train has left the station
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Prison train has left the station

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s difficult to criticize Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her decisiveness in addressing long-overdue problems in the state’s corrections system. After years of overcrowding and understaffing with little to no action from the state legislature, Ivey took the initiative to find a way to get new facilities in our state, and last month signed a 30-year lease agreement for new, privately built prison facilities.

The new facilities won’t be a panacea for the embattled Department of Corrections, but it’s a step in the right direction, particularly considering that the state is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice over conditions in the prisons.

Lawmakers have long been aware of the problems; they’ve heard constantly from prison officials, and have had numerous warnings from the federal government. The most recent response has been a request to the courts to dismiss the federal suit.

It doesn’t appear that Ivey overstepped her authority in signing the lease agreements. However, the ability of one person to commit the taxpayers of Alabama to a 30-year lease with an estimated cost of $3 billion gives us pause.

Perhaps it’s the wake-up call the legislature needs. Lawmakers are now considering a measure to create a legislative committee to review such contracts in the future, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.

“Right now, the government is working on a multi-billion dollar deal to build correctional facilities and the Legislature has had very little input into that,” McCutcheon told the Associated Press. “And because of that we feel like if we’re going to be spending taxpayer dollars to the tune of billions, then there should be some legislative input into that.”

The Speaker is right; there should be legislative review, and it should begin at a threshold far lower than the $10 million proposed in the legislation under consideration. These changes should be made after careful consideration, and not in knee-jerk reaction to the prison lease agreements.

Meanwhile, lawmakers must hop on the prison reform train, as it’s already leaving the station.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The bail question
Editorial

The bail question

  • Updated

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty wasn’t conceived by the Founding Fathers and debuted in the U.S. Constitution. Its lineage ca…

Extend the order
Editorial

Extend the order

For most of the last year, Alabama has been under a 12-page executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey, urging residents to stay home, eschew gatherin…

Flag on the play
Editorial

Flag on the play

  • Updated

If we are truly a nation of laws, there should be no brouhaha in Florida over Gov. Ron DeSantis’s order to lower flags to half-staff to honor …

Ballot blues
Editorial

Ballot blues

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are considering a two-pronged bill addressing ballots in Alabama.

A sticky wicket
Editorial

A sticky wicket

Expect a battle in the Alabama Legislature over a piece of legislation that, on the surface, looks like a no-brainer.

Sticky semantics
Editorial

Sticky semantics

It looks more and more like former Dothan School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ legal maneuvering to claim wrongful termination after her app…

Vaccination coordination
Editorial

Vaccination coordination

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the governors of eight other states to ask President Joe Biden’s administration to improve communication and coor…

A futile effort
Editorial

A futile effort

  • Updated

An effort by the state Attorney General’s office and the Department of Corrections to have a judge dismiss a Department of Justice lawsuit ove…

Speedy shots
Editorial

Speedy shots

  • Updated

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alabama in mid-December, Southeast Health dispensed the first inoculations to two Dothan physicians. The …

Vaccination momentum
Editorial

Vaccination momentum

  • Updated

As is human nature, sarcastic criticism of Alabama’s mid-December rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began before it had a chance to gain mome…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert