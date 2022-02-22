 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pros and cons of a study group
OUR VIEW

Pros and cons of a study group

A controversial Senate bill that would give parents an opportunity to take $5,500 in tax dollars meant to fund public schools and use it to send a child to private school or employ other educational options has understandably met resistance in the state house.

Now sponsor Sen. Del Marsh and majority leaders have sent the measure to a “study group” to review and look for compromise.

That move is positive – at least in theory. A study group could put the legislation before a group of non-partisan citizens who have no skin in the game, and the study could explore every aspect of the proposal and its consequences – both planned and unintended.

However, if the study group comprises people who’ve already formed an opinion about the proposal, a study group is nothing more than a sham.

It’s difficult to imagine that opening the education budget to assist students in fleeing public schools will accomplish the presumptive goal of improving the quality of education received by Alabama’s children.

A better tack is identifying the deficiencies in public education and concentrating on correcting them.

