Public oversight
OUR VIEW

Public oversight

dothan eagle editorial stock image

Southeast Health’s designation as a public hospital is somewhat tenuous upon inspection. The hospital draws a relatively small amount of money from a 2.5-mill ad valorem tax collected in Houston County when compared to its annual budget. However, that monetary thread that’s been in place since Houston County voters authorized up to four mills of property tax in 1949 to fund what would open as Southeast Alabama General Hospital eight years later.

Along with the public funds comes public oversight, currently in the form of the Houston County Healthcare Authority, a 13-member governing board comprised of the hospital’s medical director and a dozen members appointed by Houston County’s four elected commissioners, creating a chain of public oversight.

Or does it?

Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring raised that question last fall when it appeared he could not appoint the person he wanted to serve on the Authority board. The process has been that, after some discussion with individual county commissioners, the Authority would forward a slate of three names from which the commissioner could choose.

Herring made it known whom he planned to appoint, but when he received the slate, the name of the candidate he wanted to appoint wasn’t there. From Herring’s perspective, choosing from three names pre-selected by the board is no choice at all.

He’s right. But when he raised an objection, his concerns fell on deaf ears. Any changes would require legislative action and an amendment to the Alabama constitution – a convoluted idiosyncrasy of Alabama’s restrictive 120-year-old constitution. Herring’s colleagues seemed content to let sleeping dogs lie, and would not move forward to request action from the local legislative delegation.

To their credit, local legislative members moved on the question anyway, introducing legislation that would allow a county commissioner to appoint the candidate of their choice.

That change is necessary to ensure the chain of accountability from the public to the boardroom of the publicly funded hospital. We applaud Commissioner Herring and members of the local legislative delegation for demanding the change rather than accepting the status quo.

