Southeast Health’s designation as a public hospital is somewhat tenuous upon inspection. The hospital draws a relatively small amount of money from a 2.5-mill ad valorem tax collected in Houston County when compared to its annual budget. However, that monetary thread that’s been in place since Houston County voters authorized up to four mills of property tax in 1949 to fund what would open as Southeast Alabama General Hospital eight years later.

Along with the public funds comes public oversight, currently in the form of the Houston County Healthcare Authority, a 13-member governing board comprised of the hospital’s medical director and a dozen members appointed by Houston County’s four elected commissioners, creating a chain of public oversight.

Or does it?

Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring raised that question last fall when it appeared he could not appoint the person he wanted to serve on the Authority board. The process has been that, after some discussion with individual county commissioners, the Authority would forward a slate of three names from which the commissioner could choose.