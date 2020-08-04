You are the owner of this article.
Public-private endeavors produce results
OUR VIEW

As perspectives go, differences in thought can be summed up in one quote from author and Unitarian minister Robert Fulghum: “It will be a great day when our schools have all the money they need, and our air force has to have a bake sale to buy a bomber.”

One could extrapolate that Fulghum’s perspective is that education is more important than national safety. Others would argue the opposite. In reality, each is important, and each should receive adequate attention from a fiscal standpoint.

The same argument applied to municipal government brings a sharper contrast. People would be outraged by the idea of a car wash to buy a needed fire truck. However, public-private cooperative efforts make sense with quality of life issues. Government cannot be expected to provide everything in a community.

We’re encouraged by a joint venture undertaken by the city of Dothan and Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center to create a new animal shelter along Hartford Highway outside the Ross Clark Circle. There are plans for a building, and land obtained through a purchase by the city and a donation from the property owner. The shelter itself will be funded largely by private donations through a fundraising drive.

Public-private initiatives are a good way to provide communities with improvements that might not otherwise come to fruition. Dothan residents received two new library facilities several years ago; the project might never have gotten off the ground without the largesse of the Wiregrass Foundation, which issued a challenge grant dependent on the success of fundraising and local government support.

Dothan is a generous and animal-loving community, and we have no doubt that a public-private partnership will lead to the rise of a new, inviting animal center. It’s only a matter of time.

