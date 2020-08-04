Public-private endeavors produce results

As perspectives go, differences in thought can be summed up in one quote from author and Unitarian minister Robert Fulghum: “It will be a great day when our schools have all the money they need, and our air force has to have a bake sale to buy a bomber.”

One could extrapolate that Fulghum’s perspective is that education is more important than national safety. Others would argue the opposite. In reality, each is important, and each should receive adequate attention from a fiscal standpoint.

The same argument applied to municipal government brings a sharper contrast. People would be outraged by the idea of a car wash to buy a needed fire truck. However, public-private cooperative efforts make sense with quality of life issues. Government cannot be expected to provide everything in a community.

We’re encouraged by a joint venture undertaken by the city of Dothan and Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center to create a new animal shelter along Hartford Highway outside the Ross Clark Circle. There are plans for a building, and land obtained through a purchase by the city and a donation from the property owner. The shelter itself will be funded largely by private donations through a fundraising drive.