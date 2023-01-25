 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Put out the fire

It’s understandable if the residents of St. Clair County are thinking of an unpopular Roman as they continue to choke on smoke and fumes from a fire that’s been burning nearby for more than 50 days. In the year 64 A.D., a runaway blaze consumed much of Rome while the despised emperor Nero was at his second home about 30 miles away. Rome burned for six days, and while Nero eventually returned and began making efforts to mitigate the destruction, his belated response sealed his reputation.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned” has been a part of the vernacular so long its provenance is unclear. The same adage could apply to a constellation of people who should have acted in response to the underground landfill in Moody, Alabama. The landfill has been burning now for almost 10 times as long as Rome did, and the landfill owners, local officials, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and anyone else who could address it have been, well, fiddling.

Last week, state officials requested the intervention of the federal Environmental Protection Agency to assist in putting out the fire.

“By authorizing the EPA to respond to this fire, we are ensuring it will be addressed in the fastest and safest way possible. It is imperative that this situation be solved and solved right for the sake of the folks in Moody and all people affected by this fire," Gov. Kay Ivey said.

That’s good news for the thousands of people who have been living under a potentially toxic cloud for weeks. However, officials should not gloss over the reality that the burning landfill is a private business, and its owners bear the responsibility for the fire’s repercussions.

