Ready to read?

How many books have you read for pleasure in the last year? Fifty? Twenty? Six? None?

If your answer is lower than you expected, you’re not alone. Pew Research Center statistics suggest that the average person reads a dozen books a year. The median number of books read per year is four, suggesting that half of the U.S. population reads fewer than four in a year.

Studies over the last few decades have shown reading statistics remained static while the population increased, suggesting a decline in the rate of reading among Americans.

Myriad factors contribute to the decline, not the least of which is the internet and social media, which occupies a great deal of many people’s time at the expense of reading as well as other traditional leisure time activities.

One Alabama library system hopes to turn the tide. The Montgomery City-County Public Library System launched an initiative this week called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten,” aimed at parents and children as a way to instill a habit of reading in children even before they begin their formal education.