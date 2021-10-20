Ready to read?

How many books have you read for pleasure in the last year? Fifty? Twenty? Six? None?
If your answer is lower than you expected, you’re not alone. Pew Research Center statistics suggest that the average person reads a dozen books a year. The median number of books read per year is four, suggesting that half of the U.S. population reads fewer than four in a year.
Studies over the last few decades have shown reading statistics remained static while the population increased, suggesting a decline in the rate of reading among Americans.
Myriad factors contribute to the decline, not the least of which is the internet and social media, which occupies a great deal of many people’s time at the expense of reading as well as other traditional leisure time activities.
One Alabama library system hopes to turn the tide. The Montgomery City-County Public Library System launched an initiative this week called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten,” aimed at parents and children as a way to instill a habit of reading in children even before they begin their formal education.
Parents, before you panic, realize the expectation isn’t War and Peace. Children’s story books are designed in a way that a book might constitute a bedtime story or an afternoon activity that accounts for children’s narrow attention spans. “It’s absolutely doable,” said coordinator Andrew Foster.
It’s a worthy initiative that should be adopted by library systems across the state of Alabama.
There’s no downside to encouraging the habit of reading for pleasure. Reading – or being read to – helps increase a child’s vocabulary and helps develop critical thinking skills.
A diligent effort to read more would benefit anyone. We’re not suggesting adults set a goal of more than 300 books per year; anything beyond the median of four books would be a good start.