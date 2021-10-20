 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ready to read?
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Ready to read?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

How many books have you read for pleasure in the last year? Fifty? Twenty? Six? None?

If your answer is lower than you expected, you’re not alone. Pew Research Center statistics suggest that the average person reads a dozen books a year. The median number of books read per year is four, suggesting that half of the U.S. population reads fewer than four in a year.

Studies over the last few decades have shown reading statistics remained static while the population increased, suggesting a decline in the rate of reading among Americans.

Myriad factors contribute to the decline, not the least of which is the internet and social media, which occupies a great deal of many people’s time at the expense of reading as well as other traditional leisure time activities.

One Alabama library system hopes to turn the tide. The Montgomery City-County Public Library System launched an initiative this week called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten,” aimed at parents and children as a way to instill a habit of reading in children even before they begin their formal education.

Parents, before you panic, realize the expectation isn’t War and Peace. Children’s story books are designed in a way that a book might constitute a bedtime story or an afternoon activity that accounts for children’s narrow attention spans. “It’s absolutely doable,” said coordinator Andrew Foster.

It’s a worthy initiative that should be adopted by library systems across the state of Alabama.

There’s no downside to encouraging the habit of reading for pleasure. Reading – or being read to – helps increase a child’s vocabulary and helps develop critical thinking skills.

A diligent effort to read more would benefit anyone. We’re not suggesting adults set a goal of more than 300 books per year; anything beyond the median of four books would be a good start.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Repatriation
Editorial

Repatriation

The 250-room Biltmore Estate outside Ashville, N.C., welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year, but the estate, created by the Vanderb…

Crisis factory
Editorial

Crisis factory

What is it about Alabama’s leaders that makes them ignore very real, critical challenges in our state while creating non-existent threats that…

Editorial

Instability

  • Updated

The suicide attack on a mosque in Kunduz last week, killing at least 50 people, all of them from Afghanistan’s persecuted Shia minority, is a …

Life imitates art
Editorial

Life imitates art

  • Updated

Remember Bubba Skinner, the Sparta, Mississippi, police captain from “In the Heat of the Night?” Or Gopher Smith, the purser on “The Love Boat…

Food and thought
Editorial

Food and thought

  • Updated

Here’s a challenge few if any people saw coming: Alabama schools are experiencing food shortages.

Pig in a poke
Editorial

Pig in a poke

  • Updated

There’s something many politicians would rather the public didn’t know, and the fewer who are aware of it, the better.

A cautionary tale
Editorial

A cautionary tale

  • Updated

Municipalities around the state should pay close attention to a cautionary tale unfolding in the city of Mobile, where a runoff election this …

The Grinch rises
Editorial

The Grinch rises

  • Updated

Parents of young children may have another worry on the horizon: coronavirus-fueled disruptions in the global supply chain are throwing a Grin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert