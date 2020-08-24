 Skip to main content
Really, 2020?
OUR VIEW

Really, 2020?

To say it’s been a difficult year would be an understatement. Since the first of the year, we’ve seen social upheaval with protests and outcry about racial injustice, tipped by the death of George Floyd at the knee of a police officer. We’ve seen a global pandemic ravage the U.S., taking the lives of more than 170,000 people thus far, with little sign of abating. There’s continuing economic uncertainty, the loss of many businesses, record unemployment, the threat of mutant insects (remember the murder hornets?) and the loss of much of our leisure activity as we social-distance.

Now, with the arrival of hurricane season, we have two storms headed for the Gulf coast — something that hasn’t happened in 60 years.

Fortunately for the Wiregrass area, the first storm, Marco, has begun its deconstruction and is expected to arrive as wind and rain along the Louisiana coast. Hurricane Laura is right behind, and is expected to cross Marco’s path and move across western Louisiana and eastern Texas, before boomeranging back eastward.

In this part of the country, we understand the fickle nature of storm, and know that projected paths can change quickly, and that hurricanes can form in rapid succession.

The smart move is to make preparations now, and ensure that you’re prepared when we’re inevitably in a storm’s path.

And let’s hope 2021 gives us all a break.

