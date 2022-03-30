 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Reasonable outcome

It will take the conclusion of an investigation – and likely litigation – to determine whether Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies erred in fatally shooting a military veteran suffering PTSD after his parents called law enforcement during a mental health crisis last summer.

However, it shouldn’t take an exhaustive probe of the incident to determine the viability of what Jonathan Pears’ parents want as a result of the tragedy.

Jonathan Pears developed PTSD after serving as an airman and later as a contractor in Afghanistan. He spent 30 days in treatment at a Veterans Administration facility but his parents noticed his condition was deteriorating. His mother phoned authorities after Pears became agitated by news of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Responding officers shot him when he failed to obey orders to drop a knife he was wielding.

Andy and Mary Pears want law enforcement officers to have more training in de-escalation techniques, and dealing with contacts suffering mental health emergencies, and they want a body camera law that would ensure better collection of information during investigations of police interactions.

These requests are not unreasonable; in fact, the presence of body cameras and enhanced training for officers would serve to protect both the officers and the public they serve.

Statistics show an increase in combat-related mental health issues among returning veterans and their families; enhanced training for first responders is essential.

