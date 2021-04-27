 Skip to main content
Redemption
OUR VIEW

Redemption

A measure signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won’t affect most state residents, but those it does couldn’t be blamed for seeing the new REDEEMER Act as a godsend.

The acronym is convenient shorthand for a mouthful of a title, the “Record Expungement Designed to Enhance Employment and Eliminate Recidivism Act.” Once the new law takes effect, people with past convictions for some low-level crimes can apply to have their records wiped clean, or expunged.

We understand the desperation of those who have discovered that past errors in their ways can be a tremendous impediment to future endeavors, such as employment.

The REDEEMER Act is a benevolent move by the state to give minor offenders an opportunity to learn from a mistake without having it follow them around forever.

While state officials are feeling merciful, they should try a bit of redemption themselves, notably by attempting to mitigate its harm to people like Anthony Ray Hinton, who was released from an Alabama prison in 2015 after spending 30 years on Death Row for a crime he did not commit. The State of Alabama cannot give Hinton back the years he spent in prison, but it owes him significantly, and has made no attempt to level the scales.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
