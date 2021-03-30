Remain cautious

As coronavirus cases in Alabama began to ebb and the number of resident receiving vaccines climbs, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey decided that the most recent renewal of the facial mask mandate would be the last. April 9 will be the last day masks are required by government order, and Ivey has urged residents to continue to wear them regardless.

Not that the government order had much effect anyway. Without enforcement or penalty, the mandate was considered little more than a recommendation to people going about their day-to-day business. Many people have been wearing masks diligently, but because they believe they’re effective in slowing the transmission of the virus. Those people will likely continue until they feel safe without them. Those who haven’t been wearing them aren’t likely to start now.

That’s why it’s not surprising that Ivey was not moved by an appeal to governors from President Joe Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the mandate. The CDC director said she had “a sense of impending doom” because many states have relaxed protocols as cases decline. She fears a fourth surge.