 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remain cautious
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Remain cautious

{{featured_button_text}}

As coronavirus cases in Alabama began to ebb and the number of resident receiving vaccines climbs, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey decided that the most recent renewal of the facial mask mandate would be the last. April 9 will be the last day masks are required by government order, and Ivey has urged residents to continue to wear them regardless.

Not that the government order had much effect anyway. Without enforcement or penalty, the mandate was considered little more than a recommendation to people going about their day-to-day business. Many people have been wearing masks diligently, but because they believe they’re effective in slowing the transmission of the virus. Those people will likely continue until they feel safe without them. Those who haven’t been wearing them aren’t likely to start now.

That’s why it’s not surprising that Ivey was not moved by an appeal to governors from President Joe Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the mandate. The CDC director said she had “a sense of impending doom” because many states have relaxed protocols as cases decline. She fears a fourth surge.

Some may read politics into Ivey’s choice to stick to her plan. Ivey is a staunch Republican, and the man in the White House is a Democrat. However, the onus of coronavirus wrangling was kicked down to the state level during the last administration, and Alabama, with a rich tradition of resisting federal meddling, wouldn’t be readily amenable to direction from Washington. We’ll stick to our own plan, thank you.

However, there is ample reason to remain cautious, for one’s own health and the safety of those around them. From that perspective, the messages from the Governor’s Mansion and the Oval Office are fundamentally the same — Be responsible, and remain cautious.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine hesitancy
Editorial

Vaccine hesitancy

As the coronavirus pandemic gained strength across the United States, it seemed the nation held its breath awaiting a vaccine against the illn…

Trump's long shadow
Editorial

Trump's long shadow

  • Updated

Donald J. Trump casts a long shadow over Alabama politics. He won the state handily in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, and has been…

A leap of faith
Editorial

A leap of faith

  • Updated

Earlier this month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” order, with its controversial mask mandate, through April 9, and told t…

A tradition of protest
Editorial

A tradition of protest

  • Updated

At first blush, Alabama lawmakers would appear to have solid footing in a move to enhance penalties for people who participate in riots or dem…

Settlement is best action
Editorial

Settlement is best action

  • Updated

Dothan commissioners this week voted to settle a 2016 lawsuit filed by the estate of a man shot and killed in a fracas at the Dothan Animal Sh…

To mask or unmask
Editorial

To mask or unmask

Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” order, with its requirement of face masks in pubic, until April 9. That would b…

Snake eyes
Editorial

Snake eyes

  • Updated

Gambling is prohibited by the Alabama Constitution, except when it’s not. That’s been a source of consternation for years.

A welcome innovation
Editorial

A welcome innovation

  • Updated

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, concerned Alabamians searching for fresh information on the spread of the disease have had some informati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert