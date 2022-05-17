Two years and more than a million U.S. deaths after the coronavirus pandemic came to our shores, America has largely recovered. However, the virus continues to mutate into variants, creating hot pockets across the nation.

This week, New York officials put new measures in place to address an uptick in cases. Airlines lifted masking requirements at the end of last month, and the TSA is now reporting a rise in COVID cases among its ranks.

Diligence remains the order of the day. And while many people who have become ill from coronavirus infection have mild cases, others haven’t been as fortunate.

Among the fortunate unfortunate is Craig Pruett, a senior special agent with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s state Bureau of Investigation. Pruett had the misfortune of developing COVID-19 symptoms that landed him in the hospital last summer, on a ventilator for more than 200 of his 269-day stay. His good fortune came last week when he was discharged and welcomed home, where his continuing recovery will be arduous.

The coronavirus may be with us a long time, and while we have learned to live with it, it’s important to remember the plight of Craig Pruett and those like him whose lives have been upended, as well as the million-plus American families who have lost loved ones to this pandemic.

Remain diligent, and healthy.