OUR VIEW

Remember Memphis

When a person dies at the hands of police anywhere in America, several things happen. People tend to remember the names of the dead. Often the victim seems to be canonized, sometimes questionably, by a grieving public that demands a figurehead for protest. For instance, no one claimed George Floyd was a model citizen, but he didn’t deserve to die with a knee on his neck.

Perhaps the most regrettable result is a tendency of among the public to place blame with broad strokes. Responsibility for the death may well lie at the feet of a few rogue officers, but the blame is felt by law enforcement personnel throughout the land.

The truth is that for every “bad cop,” there are legions of dedicated law enforcement officers who uphold the law and operate by the book, day in and day out.

In the backlash following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, apparently at the hands of several Memphis police officers, officials in Alabama, including the state Sheriffs Association, are denouncing the actions of the Memphis officers.

“The Alabama Sheriffs Association represents the combined voices of Alabama’s 67 Sheriffs,” a statement reads. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take.”

At a conference of mayors in Mobile, several city leaders spoke about the Memphis police controversy. “What you see on that video should not be tolerated by anyone,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The vocal opposition is encouraging, as condemnation of rogue acts should go a long way toward reining in those few officers who interpret the badge and gun as power rather than responsibility.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
