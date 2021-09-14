Remember Ray

It’s difficult to imagine what Ray DeMonia’s family is feeling these days. The 73-year-old Cullman antiques dealer suffered a cardiac emergency, and was taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center, which had no room for him. Emergency staff at the hospital began making calls. Forty-three hospitals across three states turned him away before a bed was located in Meridian, Mississippi, almost 200 miles away.

Ray DeMonia died on Sept. 1 in Meridian. For his family, the jarring loss of a loved one is complicated by the drama that preceded his death, and the reason for it. The 43 hospitals that had no room for Ray in their intensive care units, like Ray’s local Cullman hospital, were filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients — predominately unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Ray DeMonia’s story illustrates an oft-ignored facet of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unnecessary crises and debates over rights and freedoms that have arisen from it.

Ray DeMonia’s family has an expectation – even a right, perhaps – to expect the availability of nearby health care for their loved one’s medical emergency.