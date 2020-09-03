In 1905, philosopher George Santayana published a Life of Reason: of the Phases of Human Progress, a work spanning five volumes. More than 100 years later, the work is best known by a single phrase — “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Ironically, most people don’t remember the work or the author, if they ever knew. (We looked it up.)

As the Labor Day weekend unfolds before us, it’s an aphorism to consider. We should at least remember the recent past — the Fourth of July holiday and the days following. Many parts of the country saw an increase in COVID-19 infections after spending the holiday with family and friends at gatherings or at the beach or lake.

As the closing bookend of summer, the Labor Day weekend invites the same sort of activities and, unless we are diligent, could well produce a similar increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

We should enjoy ourselves, but we should do so wisely. Be smart as you celebrate the end of summer. Wear face coverings (The governor’s mask order remains in effect until Oct. 2). Wash your hands frequently. Maintain a safe distance from others. And if you’re feverish or don’t feel well, stay at home.

Remember the past, and have a happy — and safe — holiday weekend.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.