Rent woes
OUR VIEW

Rent woes

Congress ended last week in panic mode, scrambling to find ways to extend a federal moratorium on evictions expected to expire at midnight July 31.

It’s a crisis of the government’s own making, and the inevitable train wreck has been visible for months. Even if lawmakers succeeded in passing an extension, the larger problem still exists — despite billions of dollars set aside to help pay rents and other expenses, the economic disaster affecting millions of Americans, particularly those who’ve been unable to pay rent, directly affects the landlords from whom they lease their homes.

In ordinary times, property owners have a mechanism to turn out tenants who fail to keep up with their rent, clearing the property to allow for new tenants. The eviction freeze, put in place in September 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arrested that process, blocking cash flow for property owners.

The federal government set aside $47 billion to cover rent and expenses for affected tenants, and Alabama contributed more than $263 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for the same purpose. However, the distribution process has been slow.

Congress should look well beyond simply kicking this can of worms down the road. Enabling families in dire straits to stay in their homes is noble, but landlords whose cash flows have been affected as a result shouldn’t be left holding the bag indefinitely.

