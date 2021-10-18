Repatriation

The 250-room Biltmore Estate outside Ashville, N.C., welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year, but the estate, created by the Vanderbilt family, was once a household of obscene wealth tucked away on a large tract of land in the mountainous North Carolina countryside. In other words, a perfect place to hide.

When World War II broke out, the Vanderbilt family agreed to allow the National Gallery of Art to stash priceless art holdings in one of the mansion’s well-appointed rooms, where they remained safely until after the war’s end.

It was a wise move, as nations all over the globe have lost untold riches in the aftermath of war. In the Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, a docent in the halls filled with some of the world’s greatest paintings is likely to admit that much of the work in the galleries had been “liberated” through the years.

The Acropolis Museum in Athens keeps an empty space dedicated to the missing Elgin Marbles, which have been a source of contention for more than 200 years. The missing portions are on display in the British Museum, despite the Greeks demanding their return time and again.