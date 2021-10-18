The 250-room Biltmore Estate outside Ashville, N.C., welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year, but the estate, created by the Vanderbilt family, was once a household of obscene wealth tucked away on a large tract of land in the mountainous North Carolina countryside. In other words, a perfect place to hide.
When World War II broke out, the Vanderbilt family agreed to allow the National Gallery of Art to stash priceless art holdings in one of the mansion’s well-appointed rooms, where they remained safely until after the war’s end.
It was a wise move, as nations all over the globe have lost untold riches in the aftermath of war. In the Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, a docent in the halls filled with some of the world’s greatest paintings is likely to admit that much of the work in the galleries had been “liberated” through the years.
The Acropolis Museum in Athens keeps an empty space dedicated to the missing Elgin Marbles, which have been a source of contention for more than 200 years. The missing portions are on display in the British Museum, despite the Greeks demanding their return time and again.
Seven Native American tribes have made a similar request of the University of Alabama. The tribes seek the return of 5,892 human remains and artifacts buried with them at Moundville, an archaeological park on the site of a major center of Native American culture from 1020 to 1650.
The seven tribes — Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida – made the claim under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, which mandates that federally funded institutions to document remains and return them to tribes.
University officials are reviewing the claim, but determining rightful claim is difficult, as researchers have trouble tracing lineage to match early artifacts to modern tribes.
This conflict should be resolved quickly, as best as descendant tribes can be determined. Study of these artifacts yields information of great importance, but possession rightly belongs with the Native American people.