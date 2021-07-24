As most Alabamians resist vaccination despite a meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases here and across the nation, there’s little to suggest concern for the well-being of others these days.

However, an incident that unfolded quietly in Spanish Fort last week should remind us that there are still some among us who will go the extra mile for a stranger.

Last month, Robert Lee Serling, a World War II veteran from the small town of Mount Vernon died at the age of 100, and was to be buried in the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort. A thunderstorm began as the funeral procession made its way into the cemetery, and as it passed by a group of mourners, some, including members of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldiers, saw a uniformed police officer, Newman Brazier, get out of a Mount Vernon patrol car and stand at attention in the downpour until Serling’s procession had passed.

It’s heartwarming to know that even in a time when it seems no one cares about their fellow human beings, a person would travel 30 miles to stand at attention in torrential rain to show respect to the military service and long life of a veteran on his final journey.

We applaud Mount Vernon Officer Newman Brazier, whose solemn act should be a lesson in respect and dignity to us all.