 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Rigged pageant?

  • Updated
  • 0

When R’Bonney Gabriel – Miss Texas USA – was revealed as winner of the Miss USA pageant earlier this month, most of the other contestants walked off the stage. It was a puzzling moment that set social media abuzz with questions, and soon, answers.

Several contestants, including Katelyn Vinson, a Dothan native who ascended to Miss Alabama USA to compete for Miss USA in Reno, believe Gabriel’s win was a forgone conclusion, and that the contest had been “rigged” in her favor.

“It’s crushing and heartbreaking to have worked so hard towards a goal only to realize you never stood a chance,” Vinson said on her Instagram account. “I had heard rumors, but held onto hope. I kept working toward my dream because I didn’t want to believe it could be true.”

Other contestants’ remarks were more pointed, as they raised questions about Gabriel’s connections to a pageant sponsor and judge and spa services provided to her before she was crowned.

People are also reading…

While some consider beauty pageants as frivolous pursuits, there are substantial rewards at stake. The winner of Miss USA receives a six-figure salary, a luxury home in Los Angeles, a “fabulous” car, designer clothes, “celebrity skin care and hair care treatments,” and access to exclusive premier events.

Gabriel denies the allegations, and the Miss Universe pageant is investigating claims of cheating.

However, the damage has been done. Whether the contest was rigged is irrelevant; political events in recent years have shown that even allegations without substantiation have legs. Gabriel will reign under a cloud, and future contestants will surely carry their own disillusions.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

If it looks like fraud …

If it looks like fraud …

Roughly a decade ago, Alabama lawmakers pushed an initiative that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls in order to receive a b…

All eyes on Alabama

All eyes on Alabama

An Alabama lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court could have a far-reaching effect on voting rights both in the state of Alabama and across the…

Wrong page, wrong book

Wrong page, wrong book

The long-neglected problems festering within Alabama’s Department of Corrections may be reaching a tipping point. This week, prisoners went on…

Tagged for a cause

Tagged for a cause

Specialty car tags are ubiquitous in Alabama, and for good reason. For motorists, a specialty tag is a way to express one’s allegiance to a pa…

Lightning warriors

Lightning warriors

If only America’s political factions could operate like utility providers across the nation, our country would have easier path to progress.

Fighting obesity

Fighting obesity

Several years prior to the reversion of Hong Kong to Chinese control, a group of Alabamians traveled there as part of an exchange between Rota…

Pictures tell more than one story

Pictures tell more than one story

State officials have their hands full already with multiple challenges involving the Alabama Corrections System. The U.S. Justice Department i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert