Rigged pageant?

When R’Bonney Gabriel – Miss Texas USA – was revealed as winner of the Miss USA pageant earlier this month, most of the other contestants walked off the stage. It was a puzzling moment that set social media abuzz with questions, and soon, answers.

Several contestants, including Katelyn Vinson, a Dothan native who ascended to Miss Alabama USA to compete for Miss USA in Reno, believe Gabriel’s win was a forgone conclusion, and that the contest had been “rigged” in her favor.

“It’s crushing and heartbreaking to have worked so hard towards a goal only to realize you never stood a chance,” Vinson said on her Instagram account. “I had heard rumors, but held onto hope. I kept working toward my dream because I didn’t want to believe it could be true.”

Other contestants’ remarks were more pointed, as they raised questions about Gabriel’s connections to a pageant sponsor and judge and spa services provided to her before she was crowned.

While some consider beauty pageants as frivolous pursuits, there are substantial rewards at stake. The winner of Miss USA receives a six-figure salary, a luxury home in Los Angeles, a “fabulous” car, designer clothes, “celebrity skin care and hair care treatments,” and access to exclusive premier events.

Gabriel denies the allegations, and the Miss Universe pageant is investigating claims of cheating.

However, the damage has been done. Whether the contest was rigged is irrelevant; political events in recent years have shown that even allegations without substantiation have legs. Gabriel will reign under a cloud, and future contestants will surely carry their own disillusions.