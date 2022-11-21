 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Right move; wrong reason

  Updated
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called a halt to executions in the state on Monday after last week’s debacle in the execution chamber, in which the state’s death squad was unable to find a vein to introduce the execution cocktail into the bloodstream of condemned inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith.

It was the state’s third failed execution and the second in recent weeks; Alan Eugene Miller was in the death chamber on Sept. 22, but was returned to death row after workers were unable to find a viable vein before the execution order expired at midnight.

Doyle Hamm’s execution in 2017 was halted for similar reasons. He later died in prison of natural causes.

The state has a motion before the Alabama Supreme Court to reschedule Miller’s execution. Ivey’s order suspended that motion, and another seeking to execute James Edward Barber. The governor called for a “top to bottom review” of the execution process.

It’s the right move, but unfortunately, it’s for the wrong reasons.

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right. I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here,” Ivey said in the statement.

While victims and their families may derive a measure of comfort when a sentence is carried out, the purpose of the judicial system is not to deliver retribution for those who’ve been wronged. The state does need to get it right because if condemned prisoners aren’t put to death humanely, it reflects poorly on the state. And there were no activists or criminals in the execution chamber trying and failing to deliver the lethal cocktail in two consecutive execution attempts.

A top-to-bottom review should simply be a first step in a process that explores the state’s methods of execution, failure to establish protocols for nitrogen asphyxia, and – perhaps most important – whether the death penalty has a place in Alabama’s criminal justice system.

