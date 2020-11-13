 Skip to main content
Role model
OUR VIEW

Role model

As a standout basketball player, Charles Barkley’s comments sometimes eclipsed his phenomenal talent on the court. Among the more memorable quips from the former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer is his remark almost 30 years ago that he’s “not a role model.

“Just because I dunk a basketball doesn't mean I should raise your kids,” Barkley said.

Now a sports commentator, we imagine many parents would want their children to model their behavior on at least some of Barkley’s values.

Barkley recently pledged $1 million to Tuskegee University, his fifth major donation to a historically black college. In past years, he has pledged $1 million to Miles College, Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University, and Morehouse College.

Philanthropy is a personal choice, and while Barkley continues to have a successful and lucrative career in the professional sports world, he doesn’t owe anyone for it.

Instead, his largesse will go a long way toward providing advanced education for generations to follow. That’s a role worth modeling.

