Roll them bones

If a patrol car were to roll up on a group of Alabama residents were huddled in an alley tossing dice against a wall in a game in which the winner takes a pot of cash, or cigarettes or some other ante, the players would likely scatter in every direction with the hope that some would outrun the officers. The reason? They’re gambling, and they know that gambling is against the law in Alabama.

Kids on a playground deciding who kicks first with a game of Rochambeau – rock-paper-scissors – aren’t aware of their transgression, but by engaging in a game of chance for something of value, they’re technically violating the state’s prohibition on gambling. Ditto the coin toss at football games that determines who gets first possession.

But in Alabama, if there’s a tie in a state or county election, the winner is decided by “casting lots” – drawing straws, flipping a coin, or a few rounds of Rochambeau. In other words, the result of a foundational tenet of our democracy can be decided by an illegal game of chance.

Now Alabama lawmakers want to allow municipalities to employ the same cavalier means should ties occur in city elections.

That’s an outrage.

Elections are sacrosanct, standing as the mechanism through which the public participates in representational government. If an election doesn’t produce a clear winner, another election should be held to give voters a chance to return to the polls.

However, some lawmakers believe additional elections are too costly, and that choosing a winner by chance is more cost effective.

Then why have elections at all? Why not gather all the candidates along Dexter Avenue in Montgomery and have a mass contest of rock-paper-scissors until all our elected offices are filled?