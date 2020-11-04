 Skip to main content
Ruby red
OUR VIEW

Ruby red

Alabama voters rose to the challenge Tuesday and set a record for turnout in our state — almost 2.3 million ballots cast, representing 61.85 percent of Alabama’s 3,708,804 voters.

That’s encouraging news for the democratic process in general, and signifies the importance voters in our state placed on two races on the ballot — the presidential race, and the state’s second U.S. Senate seat.

Once solidly Democrat, Alabama has transformed into a Republican stronghold with few exceptions. Our state was a bulwark for Donald Trump in his 2016 race, and it’s no surprise that voters delivered greater support Tuesday.

They also rectified an anomaly in the state’s red wall — Democrat Doug Jones in the U.S. Senate. Jones was elected to serve out the remaining term of former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who stepped down to take the role of U.S. Attorney General in President Donald Trump’s cabinet. His opposition in that race was Roy Moore, whose removal from the Alabama Supreme Court chief justice slot — twice — along with allegations of sexual wrongdoing crippled his ability to prevail. From Day One Republicans vowed to relegate Jones to placeholder, and on Tuesday replaced him with former coach Tommy Tuberville, fortifying the GOP majority in the Senate.

Following the election of Jones to the Senate, some prognosticators whispered of a blue wave that might sweep across the state.

Tuesday’s tallies should put that notion to rest. With the exception of a mid-state swath and urban islands of blue, Alabama remains ruby red.

