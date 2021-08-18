Runaway growth?

For many municipalities, the name of the game is growth. Industry creates jobs that bring people and provide salaries with which they can buy homes or pay rent, do business with local merchants and contribute to the local tax base.

From that perspective, it might seem counterproductive for Tuscaloosa officials to ban construction on large student housing developments. It’s causing consternation for developers, but city officials concerned about overwhelming municipal infrastructure and services may well be doing those developers a favor.

Across the state, another university town has seen a similar explosion in growth of privately developed off-campus student housing.

Auburn officials put a moratorium on new student housing in early 2020 to get a reading on the quantity of student lodgings available and to give ample consideration to the concerns of residents worried about the rapid growth. A tally found about 44,000 student beds available – roughly half again the number of students enrolled.

City officials in these university towns are making smart decisions with regard to reining in student housing development. Suspending construction to identify problems potential problems from overwhelmed sewerage to unleased units may pinch developers now, but could mitigate more painful outcomes ahead.