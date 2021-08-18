 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Runaway growth?
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Runaway growth?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For many municipalities, the name of the game is growth. Industry creates jobs that bring people and provide salaries with which they can buy homes or pay rent, do business with local merchants and contribute to the local tax base.

From that perspective, it might seem counterproductive for Tuscaloosa officials to ban construction on large student housing developments. It’s causing consternation for developers, but city officials concerned about overwhelming municipal infrastructure and services may well be doing those developers a favor.

Across the state, another university town has seen a similar explosion in growth of privately developed off-campus student housing.

Auburn officials put a moratorium on new student housing in early 2020 to get a reading on the quantity of student lodgings available and to give ample consideration to the concerns of residents worried about the rapid growth. A tally found about 44,000 student beds available – roughly half again the number of students enrolled.

City officials in these university towns are making smart decisions with regard to reining in student housing development. Suspending construction to identify problems potential problems from overwhelmed sewerage to unleased units may pinch developers now, but could mitigate more painful outcomes ahead.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knee-jerk reaction
Editorial

Knee-jerk reaction

  • Updated

Alabama’s public schools face a lot of challenges, beginning with the perception that our state’s schools are the worst in the nation, and mos…

Triple threat
Editorial

Triple threat

  • Updated

If you felt a vague sense of unease upon awakening this morning, you might be suffering from a case of rapid onset paraskevidekatriaphobia — f…

Love thy neighbor
Editorial

Love thy neighbor

  • Updated

As if a barrage of conflicting views and outright misinformation haven’t confused many Alabamians about the coronavirus vaccine, a recent stud…

A bright note
Editorial

A bright note

  • Updated

With reports of rising COVID-19 infections becoming grimmer with each day, it’s easy for Alabamians to become discouraged about our prospects.

Food for thought
Editorial

Food for thought

  • Updated

There has been a great deal of discussion about individual freedoms in connection to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as the delta varian…

Local control
Editorial

Local control

On social media recently, a parent responded to a post railing against mandated mask use by students returning to school.

Schools should require masks
Editorial

Schools should require masks

  • Updated

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some off…

Big winners
Editorial

Big winners

  • Updated

This week’s municipal election in Dothan delivered a disappointing end to several candidates whose efforts to win a seat were unsuccessful.

Better late than never
Editorial

Better late than never

One day last week in Alabama – Wednesday, Aug. 5 – almost 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were logged in our state; by Sunday, Alabama hospitals were…

Editorial

'We deserve better'

  • Updated

As a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a responsibility to tell her constituents, including the residents of Whitfield and Murray…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert