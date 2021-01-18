Say it ain’t so, Charles

After a stellar career as a standout basketball player — first as an Auburn Tiger, and then on to NBA glory — Charles Barkley enjoys success as a sports commentator. He has the gift of gab, and leaves no question about what’s on his mind. Sir Charles has surely never been accused of reticence.

However, there are times when he would be best served by thinking before he speaks. Like a recent segment of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” when he left his colleagues agape by his pronouncement that professional athletes should get to cut the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As much taxes as these players pay — let me repeat that — as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment,” Barkley said.

While the rollout of vaccine in the U.S. could be far more efficient, the hierarchy of priority makes sense, putting healthcare workers, first responders, the elderly and infirm, ahead of younger, healthier Americans.

Perhaps a tour of a hospital’s COVID floor or a nursing home would give him a more empathetic perspective.

