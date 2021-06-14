 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SBC gathering will set the tone
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

SBC gathering will set the tone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today in Nashville, more than 16,000 delegates of the Southern Baptist Convention will gather in a two-day event to discuss issues facing the church and elect leaders to guide the organization.

It will be a contentious affair sure to capture the attention of conservatives of all denominations, as the Southern Baptist Convention has long been a powerful influence in Republican politics.

The controversies mirror issues in the political sphere; matters of gender and race are expected to drive much of the debate behind the election of leadership. The dialogue will surely be enlightening.

On one particular issue, however, debate should be unnecessary. Leaked letters and secret recordings suggest that SBC leadership is “slow-walking” efforts to hold churches accountable for allegations of sexual abuse.

There should be a consensus that sexual abuse has no place in the church, and that accusations of such behavior should be investigated thoroughly, swiftly, and publicly, to maintain the integrity of the organization and, by extension, organized religion.

SBC delegates should keep in mind that their decisions reverberate through member churches, congregations, and conservative politics, and ensure their choices support the best path.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% solution
Editorial

70% solution

  • Updated

Slowly but surely our corner of the world seems to be getting back to normal. Events that haven’t taken place in months are being held, people…

A moot point
Editorial

A moot point

  • Updated

Tony Spell, a Baton Rouge area preacher who was arrested several times for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions last year by having …

Voters need good choices
Editorial

Voters need good choices

  • Updated

Politics in Alabama have long given voters short-shrift. Candidates who presumably have little to offer build their campaigns on hot-button is…

Rain on a parade
Editorial

Rain on a parade

  • Updated

It would be easy to understand if organizers of a Juneteenth parade scheduled in Dothan on June 19 are dissatisfied with a Dothan City Commiss…

Bad timing — or is it?
Editorial

Bad timing — or is it?

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off her reelection campaign in Montgomery. The governor has served a portion of the second term of …

Good call, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Good call, Gov. Ivey

  • Updated

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrime…

Double standard
Editorial

Double standard

  • Updated

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected …

CodeRED
Editorial

CodeRED

  • Updated

Alabama residents should be encouraged by the state Law Enforcement Agency’s new missing person alert system, CodeRED.

Shut out
Editorial

Shut out

  • Updated

Alabama’s prison system has been slow-motion train wreck for years with lawmakers doing little to nothing to address a situation continued to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert