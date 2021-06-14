SBC gathering will set the tone

Today in Nashville, more than 16,000 delegates of the Southern Baptist Convention will gather in a two-day event to discuss issues facing the church and elect leaders to guide the organization.

It will be a contentious affair sure to capture the attention of conservatives of all denominations, as the Southern Baptist Convention has long been a powerful influence in Republican politics.

The controversies mirror issues in the political sphere; matters of gender and race are expected to drive much of the debate behind the election of leadership. The dialogue will surely be enlightening.

On one particular issue, however, debate should be unnecessary. Leaked letters and secret recordings suggest that SBC leadership is “slow-walking” efforts to hold churches accountable for allegations of sexual abuse.

There should be a consensus that sexual abuse has no place in the church, and that accusations of such behavior should be investigated thoroughly, swiftly, and publicly, to maintain the integrity of the organization and, by extension, organized religion.

SBC delegates should keep in mind that their decisions reverberate through member churches, congregations, and conservative politics, and ensure their choices support the best path.

