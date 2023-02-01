 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

School daze

From a sociological perspective, the schoolhouse has long provided students with a sense of outrage over rules they deem beyond the pale. People of every generation, long removed from their own school days, can vividly remember rule monitors who might have pulled them aside because of seemingly arbitrary rules. Boys might have gotten detention because of a hairstyle that was a little too long for the administration’s tastes. Girls remember the humiliation of kneeling while a teacher or administrator measure the distance between the floor and the hem of their skirts. There was even a time when a female showing up in slacks would give authorities the vapors.

But few things could cause friction like prom rules. There was a time when a school chaperone’s biggest concern was students smoking cigarettes in the restrooms, or sneaking alcohol in the parking lot. Most adolescents have never met a boundary they aren’t willing to push to some degree.

These days, the adults in charge wish their greatest worries were clouds of tobacco smoke in the boys’ room or beer-swigging in the parking lot. Rules have adapted to the times.

Many adults today would not blink an eye at the requirements issued from Oxford High School regarding prom attire. A missive that went out earlier stated that girls must photograph themselves in the dress they intend to wear to the school prom and send the images to the assistant principal for approval.

Those requirements were voided after administrators determined they hadn’t been properly vetted before being released.

Whatever the reason for backpedaling, officials have made the right move.

Prom-aged youngsters should know what’s appropriate and what’s not, and if they don’t, their parents surely should.

Otherwise, the school prom gatekeepers should consider former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s approach to identifying obscenity: “I know it when I see it.”

