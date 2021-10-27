School shooting threat is not a joke

School and law enforcement officials in several central Alabama communities were on pins and needles Wednesday as they investigated a threat of a school shooting that appeared on the social media app Snapchat.

“This is no one of those hoaxes. This is not a joke. I have not been bullied. I have not been misunderstood,’’ the post stated. “I am actually quite popular, and I have not told anybody I am going to do this.”

The threat specified a time when the perpetrator would “unleash hellfire” on a school lunchroom. However, the name of the school was redacted, and apparently several area Shelby County schools received the same or a similar threat.

Whoever posted the threat is right about one thing – it is not a joke.

The threat diverted police investigatory attention and school administrators from other matters, disrupted classrooms across several schools, and needlessly worried thousands of students and their parents.

Officials have no choice but to respond as though a legitimate threat exists, making such social media posts the modern “school bomb threat,” only exponentially worse.