School-yard theatre

It’s a fair deduction to conclude that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has aspirations well beyond his role as Alabama’s attorney general -- perhaps as a Washington office-holder or a Republican Party official on a national level – as the activity his office publicizes almost exclusively touts his involvement signing the state on to various efforts of resistance to policies and mandates coming from a Democratic White House.

While many – most, perhaps – Alabama voters embrace the same political philosophy as Marshall, it’s likely that they’d prefer their state’s attorney general to spend his time – their time, actually – directing his attention to challenges within his purview in the state of Alabama.

Last week, Marshall travelled to Washington to testify before the U.S. Senate in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by the Biden White House. Questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee soon digressed into Marshall’s role as a member of the executive committee of the Republican Attorneys General Association, a branch of which promoted the pro-Trump rally that preceded the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), asked Marshall, “Is Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States of America?"

Marshall embarrassed himself and the people of Alabama with stubborn refusal, time and again, to acknowledge Joe Biden as “duly elected and lawfully serving.”

Marshall is entitled to his opinion. However, a state’s top elected official is expected to deal in truth, facts, and evidence, particularly in testimony before a committee of the U.S. Senate. And in the months since the November 2020 election, countless investigations, probes, recounts, and lawsuits have failed to produce evidence of election fraud --particularly in Alabama, as the state’s attorney general should well know.

Marshall’s passive-aggressive volley with a U.S. Senator on the national stage was school-yard theatre, and well beneath the dignity of a constitutional officer of the State of Alabama.