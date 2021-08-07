Schools should require masks

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some officials to take every measure to ensure the safety of Alabamians of all ages is imprudent.
On Friday, Houston County officials reinstated temperature checks and a mask mandate in all county buildings.
“This is not a decision we make lightly but feel with the increase in positive cases, the severity of illness from the new variant among some of those infected, and the desire to avoid any future shutdown, this is the proper precautionary step to take at this time,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said in a statement.
We applaud the county for making the right decision. And if the situation is dangerous enough for a county government to require masks, it’s dangerous enough for schools to take the same precautions. There are some schools in our area and statewide that have implemented inside mask wearing, but most are “strongly” recommending the use of masks, which makes little sense when it comes to overall safety for students, faculty and support personnel.
It’s time for school to start, and while state and national health officials recommend all children and adults wear masks when they return to the schoolhouse, many school boards, officials, and administrators are hesitant to do so -- and the most prominent among them is the head of the state school board, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
“Governor Ivey believes students need to be in the classroom without any type of mask requirement. She continues to encourage all eligible Alabamians to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to make COVID-19 a distant memory,” spokeswoman Gina Maiola told the Associated Press recently.
We’d remind the governor that children under 12 are still not eligible for vaccination, and that wearing face masks offer some measure of protection when in confined spaces with many other children and adults.
We “strongly” urge parents to ensure their children are wearing face masks when they go to school, regardless of whatever requirements their school officials determine.
In the end, we all have a responsibility for our own health and safety, and that of our children.