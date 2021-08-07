 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools should require masks
0 Comments

Schools should require masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some officials to take every measure to ensure the safety of Alabamians of all ages is imprudent.

On Friday, Houston County officials reinstated temperature checks and a mask mandate in all county buildings.

“This is not a decision we make lightly but feel with the increase in positive cases, the severity of illness from the new variant among some of those infected, and the desire to avoid any future shutdown, this is the proper precautionary step to take at this time,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said in a statement.

We applaud the county for making the right decision. And if the situation is dangerous enough for a county government to require masks, it’s dangerous enough for schools to take the same precautions. There are some schools in our area and statewide that have implemented inside mask wearing, but most are “strongly” recommending the use of masks, which makes little sense when it comes to overall safety for students, faculty and support personnel.

It’s time for school to start, and while state and national health officials recommend all children and adults wear masks when they return to the schoolhouse, many school boards, officials, and administrators are hesitant to do so -- and the most prominent among them is the head of the state school board, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Governor Ivey believes students need to be in the classroom without any type of mask requirement. She continues to encourage all eligible Alabamians to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to make COVID-19 a distant memory,” spokeswoman Gina Maiola told the Associated Press recently.

We’d remind the governor that children under 12 are still not eligible for vaccination, and that wearing face masks offer some measure of protection when in confined spaces with many other children and adults.

We “strongly” urge parents to ensure their children are wearing face masks when they go to school, regardless of whatever requirements their school officials determine.

In the end, we all have a responsibility for our own health and safety, and that of our children.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big winners
Editorial

Big winners

  • Updated

This week’s municipal election in Dothan delivered a disappointing end to several candidates whose efforts to win a seat were unsuccessful.

Vote, and vote safely
Editorial

Vote, and vote safely

  • Updated

Tuesday is Election Day in the city of Dothan, and voters from each of the city’s six districts will have the opportunity cast ballots for may…

Editorial

'We deserve better'

  • Updated

As a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a responsibility to tell her constituents, including the residents of Whitfield and Murray…

Rent woes
Editorial

Rent woes

  • Updated

Congress ended last week in panic mode, scrambling to find ways to extend a federal moratorium on evictions expected to expire at midnight July 31.

Editorial

Masks in school

  • Updated

We’ve spent the past 17 months living within the COVID-19 pandemic. The toll has been excruciating to us mentally, spiritually, physically and…

Ivey’s harsh truth
Editorial

Ivey’s harsh truth

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made national news late last week in a moment of unvarnished truth. Asked what she might do to improve Alabama’s worst-i…

Elusive immunity
Editorial

Elusive immunity

Alabama’s District 5 U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who has his eye on the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by elder statesman Sen. Richard Shelby, may se…

Editorial

Stand down, Mo

In recent months, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has enjoyed a far higher profile than he’s seen in the time he’s represented Alabama’s 5th Congressional…

Respect
Editorial

Respect

As most Alabamians resist vaccination despite a meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases here and across the nation, there’s little to suggest concern …

Gov. Kay Ivey’s to-do list
Editorial

Gov. Kay Ivey’s to-do list

In this space on Tuesday, we commended Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her unvarnished show of frustration over a new COVID-19 surge in our state, w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert