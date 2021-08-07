Schools should require masks

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some officials to take every measure to ensure the safety of Alabamians of all ages is imprudent.

On Friday, Houston County officials reinstated temperature checks and a mask mandate in all county buildings.

“This is not a decision we make lightly but feel with the increase in positive cases, the severity of illness from the new variant among some of those infected, and the desire to avoid any future shutdown, this is the proper precautionary step to take at this time,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said in a statement.

We applaud the county for making the right decision. And if the situation is dangerous enough for a county government to require masks, it’s dangerous enough for schools to take the same precautions. There are some schools in our area and statewide that have implemented inside mask wearing, but most are “strongly” recommending the use of masks, which makes little sense when it comes to overall safety for students, faculty and support personnel.