Secrecy intolerable

In an intolerable start to the corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, jury selection began in secret. While the judge ultimately opened the proceedings Tuesday afternoon, it is unfortunate that it took a court filing from The Daily and other media outlets before transparency prevailed.

Open criminal court proceedings are a fundamental component of our court system, a system that at its core recognizes that jurors — members of the public — are the ultimate arbiters of justice. Whatever may be the case in Russia or China, in America the First and Sixth amendments to the U.S. Constitution and numerous court rulings have made clear that the transparency of criminal proceedings is paramount.

As far back as 1908, the Alabama Supreme Court noted the “universal policy underlying the judicial systems of this country (that) secrecy in the exercise of judicial power … is not tolerable or justifiable.”

This fundamental precept is especially important in public corruption trials such as the one that began Monday in the prosecution of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Unlike most criminal trials, prosecutions for the alleged corruption of a public official are focused not on a single victim, but on the betrayal of the public trust.