Seeing the light

While Dothan city commissioners balked at passing a mandatory mask order, even after Houston County was noted as a “very high-risk” COVID-19 area, they deserve credit for quick action Thursday, shutting down all the city’s pools and aquatic centers a few hours after a recommendation by the leisure services director, who said some Water World workers had tested positive and other staffers had resigned on the spot after the results were released.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order issued Wednesday might have gotten commissioners’ attention, but the real eye-opener surely came Thursday, when officials from Dothan’s two hospitals underscored the city’s growing COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death rates by urging the commission to begin the process of setting up a makeshift hospital at the Civic Center and contacting the National Guard for additional health care workers.
Clearly it’s past time for this pandemic to be taken seriously, and the shutdown of Water World after an expensive renovation suggests commissioners wisely put public safety above economics.
Now the same concern must take root with those from the federal government to local school districts responsible for the decisions about the upcoming school year. Local school officials have been working diligently to find ways to bring students together safely in an environment that is far from conducive to mask wearing and social distancing. There will inevitably be an infection in the school system that will spread exponentially. There is little reason to believe otherwise.
While it’s encouraging to see a majority of people in public wearing face coverings, it’s disheartening that we still hear some people arguing that the virus is a hoax, or that protective mandates such as the governor’s mask requirement violate their personal rights or their right to operate their business as they please.
The First Amendment protects the expression of such views, however puzzling or misguided.