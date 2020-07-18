Seeing the light

While Dothan city commissioners balked at passing a mandatory mask order, even after Houston County was noted as a “very high-risk” COVID-19 area, they deserve credit for quick action Thursday, shutting down all the city’s pools and aquatic centers a few hours after a recommendation by the leisure services director, who said some Water World workers had tested positive and other staffers had resigned on the spot after the results were released.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order issued Wednesday might have gotten commissioners’ attention, but the real eye-opener surely came Thursday, when officials from Dothan’s two hospitals underscored the city’s growing COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death rates by urging the commission to begin the process of setting up a makeshift hospital at the Civic Center and contacting the National Guard for additional health care workers.

Clearly it’s past time for this pandemic to be taken seriously, and the shutdown of Water World after an expensive renovation suggests commissioners wisely put public safety above economics.