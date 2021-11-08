Self-serving

The ink is barely dry on the redistricting maps the Alabama Legislature passed last week, and there’s already a challenge filed in the courts.

The only wonder is what took so long.

Every 10 years, Alabama lawmakers undertake the task of drawing new legislative and congressional districts according to the latest U.S. Census figures. The intended purpose is to ensure equitable representation of the people of the state.

However, lawmakers have an alternate purpose behind their efforts. Redistricting in Alabama is about power, individual and partisan, and the maps that make their way to the governor’s desk are drawn to best protect the interest of incumbent legislators and continuing control of the political party that holds the majority, along with a grudging concession to maintain just enough minority majority districts to keep the federal courts at bay.

Often, maps are drawn to pare out intended challengers in a particular district and limit minority voting power.

And with this effort, Alabama’s proposed redistricting maps don’t require pre-clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice.