Sen. Stalwart

When Jimmy Holley considered a run for the Alabama Senate in 1998, the results of a name-recognition poll jarred him. He had represented his corner of the Wiregrass in the Alabama House of Representatives for 20 years before a hiatus in 1994. After four years out of politics, his name recognition had dropped considerably.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Holley had served five terms in the House without involvement in controversy or tumult. He simply did his job representing the people of the 74th and 91st House Districts rather than drawing attention to himself.

Fortunately for the people of Alabama Senate District 31, he didn’t let the results of the name recognition poll slow him down. Instead, he kept campaigning for the seat in the upper chamber and won, and is now in his sixth term. This week, Holley announced he would not run in 2022. At 76, he cited his health as reason for his retirement.

While he’s devoted far more to public service than should be expected of anyone, we’re saddened by his decision. Sen. Holley has been a stalwart representative of the values of his constituency in both houses of the Alabama Legislature.