Senseless attack begs vigorous prosecution

Social media was abuzz over the weekend with many people expressing outrage over the daylight attack of a young man outside a movie theatre by a group of several other young males.

The assault is bad enough in stories shared second- and third-hand. This incident was worse, because in this digital age, when anyone with a cellular telephone also has high-resolution video capability and instant access to social media platforms, so any happening can literally be shared to millions in real time. The apparently unprovoked attack of one young man by numerous others has been shared and viewed countless times. The violence is difficult for anyone to watch, and exponentially worse for the parents of any teenager who spends time out in public.

The good news is that the attack appears to be an isolated incident, and the effort to gain internet infamy resulted in what one might expect. On Wednesday, Dothan Police reported that six juveniles have been arrested and charged with assault and robbery in the crime. Another juvenile suspect from outside of Dothan has been identified and is being sought.

Given the exposure the assault gained from release of the video clip, prosecutors should pursue weighty punishment should these suspects be found guilty. Unchecked violence from teenagers will likely become violence by adults in a few years’ time.