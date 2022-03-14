Sew good to hear

In many small communities across Alabama, the air was filled with the hum of sewing machines operated by local workers, many of whom had spent a career turning miles of fabric into apparel shipped all over the world.

Following the 1994 passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the needles trade in Alabama and across the nation began to spool out. Jobs were outsourced offshore, and over time more than 300,000 U.S. textile workers watched as their job security unraveled.

Last week delivered news that the state of Alabama is leasing part of a Wetumpka textile plant to a California company looking for space for its fabric cutting facility. Bella+Canvas will lease part of a vacant 890,000 square-foot building left vacant since the departure of Russell Brands in 2013.

The details: $11.9 million to be invested, creating 557 jobs. The Wetumpka operation will augment the company’s production of retail and wholesale clothing.

It’s too soon to proclaim a resurrection of Alabama’s textile industry, but the investment of Bella+Canvas should draw attention to other domestic clothing manufacturers. There are shuttered textile plants all across the state will communities willing to roll out bolts of red cloth to welcome new investors.