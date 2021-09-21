 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheesh!
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Sheesh!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twitter banned him permanently for his continued baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems hit him with a $1.3 billion defamation suit for his baseless claims of voter fraud involving the company’s voting machines.

His cyber-symposium that would purportedly present evidence was a colossal flop.

But when Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, brought his voter fraud road show to Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey and Secretary of State John Merrill rolled out the red carpet.

While Lindell hobnobbed with state officials, he complimented Alabama as a “tight ship” voting security-wise, but added that 100,000 or so votes had been “flipped.” He offered no evidence, naturally. However, Merrill sold him a copy of Alabama voter rolls so Lindell could “run some tests,” the pillow company CEO said. (Anyone can purchase a copy of the state’s voter rolls, Merrill told al.com.)

Ivey’s handlers tried to distance the governor from the controversial Lindell: “Gov. Ivey briefly met with Mike Lindell in her office this morning to welcome him to Alabama. She shared with him how successful Alabama is in running elections. It was a good, casual conversation,” said Gina Maiola, the governor’s spokeswoman.

As for Lindell’s belief that the election was stolen in favor of Biden, “not in Alabama,” Merrill told al.com.

Lindell is not an elections expert by any stretch of the imagination, simply a wealthy man with a far-fetched obsession and no factual proof to back his claims.

So why did our governor and secretary of state welcome him warmly and humor him in his quixotic quest? Haven’t we been embarrassed enough?

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stay in your lane
Editorial

Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-w…

A tragic metaphor
Editorial

A tragic metaphor

  • Updated

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get th…

Remember Ray
Editorial

Remember Ray

  • Updated

It’s difficult to imagine what Ray DeMonia’s family is feeling these days. The 73-year-old Cullman antiques dealer suffered a cardiac emergenc…

Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity
Editorial

Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity

  • Updated

Gov. Kay Ivey was quick to issue a strong response last week to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal employees, hospital workers…

The least of us
Editorial

The least of us

  • Updated

We all encounter them at one time or another, in shopping center parking lots, or perhaps outside the post office – people loitering, watching…

‘Canceled?’
Editorial

‘Canceled?’

  • Updated

A nominee for a judicial position in the Auburn University Student Government Association made news this week when he complained publicly that…

A moment of silence
Editorial

A moment of silence

Later this week, there will likely be an initiative to observe a moment of silence Saturday morning to recognize the moment 20 years ago when …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert