Twitter banned him permanently for his continued baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems hit him with a $1.3 billion defamation suit for his baseless claims of voter fraud involving the company’s voting machines.

His cyber-symposium that would purportedly present evidence was a colossal flop.

But when Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, brought his voter fraud road show to Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey and Secretary of State John Merrill rolled out the red carpet.

While Lindell hobnobbed with state officials, he complimented Alabama as a “tight ship” voting security-wise, but added that 100,000 or so votes had been “flipped.” He offered no evidence, naturally. However, Merrill sold him a copy of Alabama voter rolls so Lindell could “run some tests,” the pillow company CEO said. (Anyone can purchase a copy of the state’s voter rolls, Merrill told al.com.)

Ivey’s handlers tried to distance the governor from the controversial Lindell: “Gov. Ivey briefly met with Mike Lindell in her office this morning to welcome him to Alabama. She shared with him how successful Alabama is in running elections. It was a good, casual conversation,” said Gina Maiola, the governor’s spokeswoman.