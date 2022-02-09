 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shine a light
OUR VIEW

Shine a light

An unfolding scandal involving a heavily fortified police department in a small Shelby County town has prompted the first legislative measure that lawmakers hope would prevent municipalities from using ticketing and forfeitures as a revenue stream.

“You do have some municipalities around the state that charge exorbitant fees and fines and fund a lot of their city government through overzealous enforcement of the law,” Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, told AL.com.

Ironically, Orr began working on the measure last year, he said. Now other lawmakers want to sign on as cosponsors.

The measure would require cities and towns to report each year how much money they collect from fines and fees, including from traffic tickets and arrests, and the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts would be required to create a database and public website for disclosing the data.

It’s a positive move. While the source of public revenue has always presumably been public record, gaining access to that information is often difficult. This legislation is a broad step toward transparent government.

As the Brookside saga unfolds, light is cast on an egregious case of aggressive police fines and forfeitures that funded almost half of the operating budget of the town of 1,200.

Lawmakers should pass Orr’s measure handily, but should also carefully analyze the circumstances that led up to Brookside’s heavy-handed policing to mitigate the possibility that another hamlet would build its own fine-and-forfeiture funding mechanism.

