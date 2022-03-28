 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Shirley’s law

In today’s edition, readers will find a short news item about a man charged with robbery after showing up at his mother’s home and threatening to harm her if she didn’t turn over her cellular phone. The mother had previously banned the son from her residence.

This is the face of elder abuse, which takes many forms and happens far more often than many people realize. Every day, the elderly are cheated, stolen from, neglected, or physically assaulted, often by family members or people they trust.

Elder abuse is on the rise, according to the state, with 11,122 reports of abuse last year including physical abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation, although the real figures are likely higher. Many cases, particularly those of a financial nature, are often not reported because the victims are embarrassed.

Recently the Alabama Legislature took steps to address this societal scourge, creating a new database to track the names of anyone convicted of mistreating senior citizens. Impetus for Shirley’s Law springs from the efforts of Jo Holcombe, whose mother Shirley Holcombe, became a victim of forgery by a caretaker.

The Shirley’s Law registry provides a database for families to consult when considering candidates to care for their elderly loved ones.

While the database is not a panacea, it will provide a valuable tool to help mitigate the possibility of elder abuse.

However, there’s no substitute for the diligent attention of family members and friends, who should be aware of the possibility of mistreatment, watch for signs, and report incidents to authorities.

