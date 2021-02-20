Short takes

Houston County commissioners have an opportunity to purchase the former Five Star Credit Union building located on the corner of North Foster and West Newton streets directly behind the county’s administrative tower.

They should sign on the dotted line; the price is reasonable and adding the extra office space to create a larger footprint for the county’s government makes sense.

Should commissioners nail down the acquisition on Monday, the plan is to relocate the sheriff’s office there. Currently, the sheriff’s office occupies a former jail building adjacent to the Houston County courthouse at the center of town.

Included in the purchase is a parking lot with more than 40 spaces.

***

Brandi Deese of Dothan has a soft spot for the Therapeutic Cycling program at Dothan Leisure Services. She began cycling with the program several years ago, and her enthusiasm and skill led her to try cycling in the Special Olympics, where she had already competed as a swimmer. In 2019, she competed in cycling in a global event in Abu Dhabi, where she pedaled her way to a silver medal.