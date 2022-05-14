Should Alabama borrow $85 million for state parks?

On the May 24 Primary Election ballots, voters are asked to weigh in on Statewide Amendment 1, which would amend the state constitution to authorize state officials to issue $85 million in bonds to fund a program for “improvement, renovation, equipping, acquisition, provision, construction, and maintenance of Alabama State Parks.”

If approved by voters, the state would take on $85 million in debt and spread the money among the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Alabama Historical Commission for use in state parks and historical sites – with the exception of the Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury, which is specifically prohibited to receive the borrowed funds.

The burden of repayment will, of course, be shouldered by taxpayers.

Upkeep and improvement of our state’s public parks and historical sites is a worthy expenditure, no doubt. However, the decision to ask voters to borrow the money for the initiative is curious considering other spending lawmakers have undertaken recently.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government doled out so much money in the American Rescue Plan that it’s difficult to determine the total cost. One portion of the act allocated about $350 billion in funding to state and local governments, including tribal entities.

That money is intended to fuel recovery from the economic toll of the pandemic, and the state of Alabama is the beneficiary of billions in federal relief funds. State officials saw the appropriation as a windfall of money that could be spent as they please, and they wasted little time in earmarking some $400 million for the construction of two new prisons they hoped would get the federal Department of Justice off their backs about the dismal state of the Alabama Corrections System. The chunk of money directed toward prison construction is roughly 20 percent of the federal “windfall.”

So why ask taxpayers to borrow $85 million for upkeep and improvement of state parks and historical sites?

Perhaps the best reason not to is that in January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued its final report on COVID relief funds, in which it seems to determine that prison construction is ineligible for prison construction. This suggests that Alabama could be held accountable to the federal government for the $400 million – and a request to taxpayers to borrow $85 million for parks seems to suggest that the state doesn’t have $400 million sitting around to reimburse the federal government.

Before Alabamians take on $85 million in debt, let’s make sure we won’t have to assume another $400 million when the dust settles on prison construction.