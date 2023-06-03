Alabama lawmakers are crowing with pride over having passed what many call a “historic” tax cut on groceries in the state. Historic? Perhaps; it appears that it hasn’t happened before. And it may not still; the measure passed both houses, but awaits the governor’s signature.

The suggestion that the legislation will offer great relief to Alabamians at the grocery store checkout is disingenuous. It would be a gradual cut of 2 percent – half the state’s 4 percent rate – and full implementation wouldn’t be complete until September 2024. Supporters boast that residents would save as much as $300 per year, but that assumes an Alabama family spends $15,000 annually in the grocery store. Considering that per capita income in Alabama averages around $30,000, it’s unlikely the average shopper spends half the household budget on groceries. And if they did, their $25 monthly savings wouldn’t buy a tank of gasoline.

When they’re not patting themselves on the back for the meager tax cut, lawmakers are fretting over the potential impact to the Education Trust Fund, currently enjoying a $2.8 billion surplus. Legislation has a safety feature that requires sustained growth in the ETF for the cut to take effect.

While a meager tax cut won’t add much to the average taxpayer’s bottom line, it is something.

However, rather than whittling here and slicing there, Alabama lawmakers should undertake a top-to-bottom review of the state’s entire tax structure. Surely there’s room for improvement, beginning with taking steps to unshackle revenue streams hobbled by earmarks and the state’s woeful reliance on sales taxes.