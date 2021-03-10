Snake eyes

Gambling is prohibited by the Alabama Constitution, except when it’s not. That’s been a source of consternation for years.

Among its 1,000 or so amendments approved by voters over the last 120 years are several that circumvent the constitution to allow gambling, notably pari-mutuel betting at four race tracks. In recent years, the state has failed to address the electronic bingo conundrum, in which slot machine-like devices play “bingo” at split-second speed, with a wink and a nudge to amendments passed by voters to allow traditional bingo.

All that might have been cleared up this legislative session had the Alabama Senate not failed to pass a gambling measure that would give voters an opportunity to approve casinos in limited measure, and establish a state lottery.

Now it’s back to the drawing board. Again.

The state legislature owes the people a referendum on this issue. Voters deserve to be heard on the matter of gambling. They’ve turned back a lottery referendum before, but things have changed a great deal in the 22 years since former Gov. Don Siegelman’s lottery initiative was voted down.