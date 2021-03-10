 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snake eyes
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Snake eyes

{{featured_button_text}}

Gambling is prohibited by the Alabama Constitution, except when it’s not. That’s been a source of consternation for years.

Among its 1,000 or so amendments approved by voters over the last 120 years are several that circumvent the constitution to allow gambling, notably pari-mutuel betting at four race tracks. In recent years, the state has failed to address the electronic bingo conundrum, in which slot machine-like devices play “bingo” at split-second speed, with a wink and a nudge to amendments passed by voters to allow traditional bingo.

All that might have been cleared up this legislative session had the Alabama Senate not failed to pass a gambling measure that would give voters an opportunity to approve casinos in limited measure, and establish a state lottery.

Now it’s back to the drawing board. Again.

The state legislature owes the people a referendum on this issue. Voters deserve to be heard on the matter of gambling. They’ve turned back a lottery referendum before, but things have changed a great deal in the 22 years since former Gov. Don Siegelman’s lottery initiative was voted down.

However, a gambling proposal ought to be fair, with a level playing field. This measure limited casinos to five locations: one at each of the state’s greyhound tracks – the Birmingham Race Course, Victoryland in Macon County, Greenetrack in Greene County, and the Mobile Greyhound Park; and a fifth to be operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Added by amendment later is a bingo pavilion in Houston County that opened as an electronic bingo operation but was closed after a raid by former Gov. Bob Riley’s gambling task force, and now operates as a traditional bingo center.

A fair bill would not cherry-pick operations to enrich, but would make a gaming license available to any prospective operator who meets the criteria to acquire one.

Alabamians may well reject any gambling referendum put before them. But they deserve an opportunity to vote on the issue.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downgrade ahead
Editorial

Downgrade ahead

  • Updated

A proposal at the federal Office of Management and Budget might seem like minor housekeeping to the federal bureaucrats who would recast the f…

Bravo, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Bravo, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is sure to draw heat from many Alabamians who are ready to toss their masks aside and get back to normal, as well as mem…

Tornado watch
Editorial

Tornado watch

Alabama is at the peak of tornado season, a time many residents find difficult to forget. In Enterprise, residents took time this week to reme…

A jarring figure
Editorial

A jarring figure

  • Updated

In the storied tradition of “calling in the cavalry,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is dispatching members of the Alabama National Guard to at least 2…

Extend the order
Editorial

Extend the order

For most of the last year, Alabama has been under a 12-page executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey, urging residents to stay home, eschew gatherin…

The bail question
Editorial

The bail question

  • Updated

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty wasn’t conceived by the Founding Fathers and debuted in the U.S. Constitution. Its lineage ca…

Ballot blues
Editorial

Ballot blues

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are considering a two-pronged bill addressing ballots in Alabama.

A futile effort
Editorial

A futile effort

  • Updated

An effort by the state Attorney General’s office and the Department of Corrections to have a judge dismiss a Department of Justice lawsuit ove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert