Snake eyes

Gambling is prohibited by the Alabama Constitution, except when it’s not. That’s been a source of consternation for years.
Among its 1,000 or so amendments approved by voters over the last 120 years are several that circumvent the constitution to allow gambling, notably pari-mutuel betting at four race tracks. In recent years, the state has failed to address the electronic bingo conundrum, in which slot machine-like devices play “bingo” at split-second speed, with a wink and a nudge to amendments passed by voters to allow traditional bingo.
All that might have been cleared up this legislative session had the Alabama Senate not failed to pass a gambling measure that would give voters an opportunity to approve casinos in limited measure, and establish a state lottery.
Now it’s back to the drawing board. Again.
The state legislature owes the people a referendum on this issue. Voters deserve to be heard on the matter of gambling. They’ve turned back a lottery referendum before, but things have changed a great deal in the 22 years since former Gov. Don Siegelman’s lottery initiative was voted down.
However, a gambling proposal ought to be fair, with a level playing field. This measure limited casinos to five locations: one at each of the state’s greyhound tracks – the Birmingham Race Course, Victoryland in Macon County, Greenetrack in Greene County, and the Mobile Greyhound Park; and a fifth to be operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Added by amendment later is a bingo pavilion in Houston County that opened as an electronic bingo operation but was closed after a raid by former Gov. Bob Riley’s gambling task force, and now operates as a traditional bingo center.