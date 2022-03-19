 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Solving imaginary problems

  • 0

Alabama’s got at least 99 problems, but a U.S. president attempting to take away Alabamians’ guns isn’t one of them.

That didn’t stop a handful of state lawmakers from advancing a bill that would prohibit enforcement of any presidential executive order “which limits or restricts the ownership, use, or possession of firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories by law-abiding residents of the state.”

The House Public Safety Committee approved a measure dubbed The Second Amendment Protection Act along party lines, sending the bill to the full House for consideration.

This is a proposal that should die a quick, quiet death – if for no other reason than it’s a potentially litigious measure that addresses an imaginary threat.

The name of the bill is disingenuous in that it suggests the Second Amendment is under siege and requires a legislative act. However, it would put law enforcement officers in an untenable position between a federal order and a state law, forcing officers in the field to make decisions about constitutional issues that should be reconciled in court.

People are also reading…

The Second Amendment has stood for 230 years without the involvement of the Alabama Legislature.

The people’s time is better spent on solutions to the very real problems plaguing Alabama every day.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama man defends vulgar car tag

Alabama man defends vulgar car tag

A Blount County man whose personalized Alabama license plate has been recalled is digging in his heels and vows to fight the recall he says vi…

Divided we stand

Divided we stand

Alabama lawmakers won’t likely have an opportunity to pass a measure outlawing the teaching of “divisive concepts” in Alabama schools. After a…

Sew good to hear

Sew good to hear

In many small communities across Alabama, the air was filled with the hum of sewing machines operated by local workers, many of whom had spent…

End food tax

End food tax

Alabama Arise, a state nonprofit advocating for Alabama’s poor, revived a decades-long effort to roll back sales taxes on groceries this week.…

Roll them bones

Roll them bones

If a patrol car were to roll up on a group of Alabama residents were huddled in an alley tossing dice against a wall in a game in which the wi…

Coleman's raw deal

Coleman's raw deal

Jeff Coleman is getting shafted, but at least he’s in good company. The voters of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional Districts are being rooked, too.

Flyers of hate

Flyers of hate

Anyone who has ever come out of a grocery store, movie theater, recreation center, or shopping mall to find an unsolicited flyer flapping bene…

Land of the free

Land of the free

Longtime Alabama motorists have probably noticed that the tags they purchase to register their vehicles include the phrase “Heart of Dixie” in…

Ivey oversteps

Ivey oversteps

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey overstepped her authority recently when she sent a letter demanding answers from a state athletic association that disal…

Greenhorn politics

Greenhorn politics

If Alabama residents watching the national news hear a well-spoken member of congress from some other state speaking intelligently and eloquen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert