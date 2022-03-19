Solving imaginary problems

Alabama’s got at least 99 problems, but a U.S. president attempting to take away Alabamians’ guns isn’t one of them.

That didn’t stop a handful of state lawmakers from advancing a bill that would prohibit enforcement of any presidential executive order “which limits or restricts the ownership, use, or possession of firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories by law-abiding residents of the state.”

The House Public Safety Committee approved a measure dubbed The Second Amendment Protection Act along party lines, sending the bill to the full House for consideration.

This is a proposal that should die a quick, quiet death – if for no other reason than it’s a potentially litigious measure that addresses an imaginary threat.

The name of the bill is disingenuous in that it suggests the Second Amendment is under siege and requires a legislative act. However, it would put law enforcement officers in an untenable position between a federal order and a state law, forcing officers in the field to make decisions about constitutional issues that should be reconciled in court.

The Second Amendment has stood for 230 years without the involvement of the Alabama Legislature.

The people’s time is better spent on solutions to the very real problems plaguing Alabama every day.