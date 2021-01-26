 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sounds coercive
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Sounds coercive

{{featured_button_text}}

An Ohio congressman’s wrongheaded proposal to tie future stimulus payments to the coronavirus vaccine suggests he doesn’t understand the intent of economic stimulus.

The $2 trillion stimulus package would be worthwhile if it “pays for the right things,” Rep. Steve Stivers told Yahoo Finance Live. President Joe Biden’s $1,400 per person proposal would bring the most recent personal economic stimulus up to the $2,000 sought by Democrats and President Donald Trump in the waning days of his administration. The intent is to ease the financial burden on Americans, many of whom have suffered economically from the pandemic, and boost the nation’s economy as those dollars are spent.

While many Americans are eager to receive the coronavirus vaccine — and frustrated by obstacles in the rollout — some people are wary of receiving a new vaccine. They should not see stimulus payment withheld because of their apprehension.

Stivers isn’t alone; a Maryland congressman, Rep. John Delaney, earlier suggested that stimulus payment could be “an incentive” to receiving the vaccine.

It sounds more like coercion.

We trust the expertise of the scientists who have developed the vaccines now being deployed, and encourage anyone who is able to make arrangements to be vaccinated. However, Americans have the right to choose whether to take the vaccine or not, and should not have their decisions swayed one way or the other by the prospect of a few hundred dollars.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here we go again
Editorial

Here we go again

  • Updated

Eleven years ago this month, a team of 100 Alabama state troopers descended on Country Crossing, an entertainment and bingo hall development s…

Bring it
Editorial

Bring it

  • Updated

As a new school year began last fall, then-Superintendent Phyllis Edwards dropped a bombshell on the Dothan school board in a Sept. 8 memo wit…

A new chapter
Editorial

A new chapter

  • Updated

Every four years, the American public turns its eyes toward Washington for the inauguration of a president. It’s always a grand occasion, exer…

Say it ain’t so, Charles
Editorial

Say it ain’t so, Charles

  • Updated

After a stellar career as a standout basketball player — first as an Auburn Tiger, and then on to NBA glory — Charles Barkley enjoys success a…

This is not America
Editorial

This is not America

  • Updated

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, had been poised to be a remarkable day in the United States. Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College votes …

Step up vaccinations
Editorial

Step up vaccinations

  • Updated

Four weeks have passed since the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Wiregrass, and the rollout has been slow. With the number of cases — a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert