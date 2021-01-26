Sounds coercive

An Ohio congressman’s wrongheaded proposal to tie future stimulus payments to the coronavirus vaccine suggests he doesn’t understand the intent of economic stimulus.

The $2 trillion stimulus package would be worthwhile if it “pays for the right things,” Rep. Steve Stivers told Yahoo Finance Live. President Joe Biden’s $1,400 per person proposal would bring the most recent personal economic stimulus up to the $2,000 sought by Democrats and President Donald Trump in the waning days of his administration. The intent is to ease the financial burden on Americans, many of whom have suffered economically from the pandemic, and boost the nation’s economy as those dollars are spent.

While many Americans are eager to receive the coronavirus vaccine — and frustrated by obstacles in the rollout — some people are wary of receiving a new vaccine. They should not see stimulus payment withheld because of their apprehension.

Stivers isn’t alone; a Maryland congressman, Rep. John Delaney, earlier suggested that stimulus payment could be “an incentive” to receiving the vaccine.

It sounds more like coercion.

We trust the expertise of the scientists who have developed the vaccines now being deployed, and encourage anyone who is able to make arrangements to be vaccinated. However, Americans have the right to choose whether to take the vaccine or not, and should not have their decisions swayed one way or the other by the prospect of a few hundred dollars.

