Speedy shots
OUR VIEW

Speedy shots

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alabama in mid-December, Southeast Health dispensed the first inoculations to two Dothan physicians. The weeks that followed have been challenging across the state; hiccups in distribution and other factors caused a slow rollout, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rank the state dead last in rollout efficiency.

It appears the state has turned a corner, vaccine-wise; the state Department of Public Health announced several mass drive-thru vaccination sites across the state — including one at Southeast Health. The initiative aims to deliver at least 1,000 vaccines each day to residents who meet requirements of the current phase established by ADPH.

Vaccine recipients who rolled through on Tuesday morning were impressed by the organization of such an undertaking. One patient commended a volunteer worker on the efficiency of the arrangement and the professionalism of those involved.

“Well, Chick-fil-A is just across the street, and we watched how they do it,” the volunteer joked.

We applaud the vaccination team at Southeast Health for creating an effective blueprint for the operation, and maintaining a smooth flow for patients, most of whom are elderly and apprehensive.

Our patient reports that from arrival to departure, excluding the mandatory 15-minute post-vaccine observation period, the entire process took less than 10 minutes — even in bad weather.

That’s excellent time. In fact, if any of the vaccine team wants a part-time side gig, Chick-fil-A would likely welcome them.

