Many households will experience some pointless drama Sunday morning when someone realizes they forgot to “spring forward” and the day’s schedule is wrecked before the family gets out of pajamas.

Desiderius Erasmus, the 16th century philosopher and scholar, would surely take great delight in the little tempests in teapots created twice a year by the on-again, off-again switches to daylight saving time, and our elected officials’ inability to choose one timetable and stick to it. One of his most enduring works, In Praise of Folly, was written by Erasmus to entertain his friend Sir Thomas More by skewering superstitions and practices of the Western Church, and if the continuing hand-wringing over the time change isn’t folly, we’re not sure what is.

The Alabama Legislature passed a law two years ago to stick with daylight saving time, but the law cannot take effect because Congress must make the change as well. The U.S. Senate made strides in that direction last year with the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act, but it failed to pass the U.S. House before the session ended.

Alabama’s own U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has signed on as co-sponsor of a measure that would attempt the feat again in this Congress. With any luck, this beneficial measure will find a consensus in the infamously dysfunctional House, and remove one chronic vexation from the lives of the American public.

Daylight saving time was ginned up during the First World War, when officials thought it would be beneficial to an effort to conserve energy. Within a few months, the change was abandoned, but resurfaced in the Second World War for the same reasons.

However, there has not been any finding that daylight saving time results in significant energy savings. On top of that, there’s some evidence that it’s detrimental to one’s health, although we’d wager that the culprit is more likely the repeating change rather than one time frame or the other.

If one believes that time itself is a man-made social construct, as is time-keeping with its longitudinal divisions and standard measurements (What is a light-year anyway? Distance? Duration?), does it really matter that the dog expects dinner at 7 or 8?

The crux of the matter is the change. Choose one and stick with it. We’ll take the extra hour of sunshine.