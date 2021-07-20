Stand down, Mo

In recent months, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has enjoyed a far higher profile than he’s seen in the time he’s represented Alabama’s 5th Congressional District spanning the northern border of the state. That may be good for him, since he’s running for a U.S. Senate seat that will open upon the end of Richard Shelby’s term next year, but whether it’s good for Alabama is debatable.

He’s currently being sued by a fellow Congressman for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with an incendiary speech that may have played a part in the insurrection.

Last month, he signed on as co-sponsor — along with House colleagues Barry Moore, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Louie Gohmert of Texas — to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fire Fauci Act, which would zero out the salary of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, because of Greene’s dissatisfaction with Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Brooks took to Twitter to ridicule Democratic Texas lawmakers for flying to Washington, D.C., maskless, and gleefully shared his schadenfreude after three of the lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19.